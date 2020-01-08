Zico can't stop laughing while overseeing Super Junior's recording process for their comeback title track '2YA2YAO!'

Super Junior have released a full, recording studio sketch film for their comeback title track, "2YA2YAO!"!

As previously revealed, Super Junior will be partnering up with Block B's Zico for their repackaged album title track. "2YA2YAO", composed, written, and produced by Zico, will mark Super Junior's first ever hip-hop title track.

In the recording studio sketch film above, each of the Super Junior members arrive and take turns recording various parts of "2YA2YAO" with Zico overseeing and directing. From first greetings when entering the recording studio, to conversing over parts in and out of the booth, the Super Junior members constantly make Zico laugh with their jokes and sly remarks, all the while doing their best to create a good-quality track.

You can listen to Super Junior's "2YA2YAO!" prod. by Zico when the group's 9th full repackaged album 'Timeless' drops, this January 28!

