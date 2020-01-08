EXO's 'Obsession', GOT7's 'Call My Name', & more certified by Gaon for January

EXO's 6th full album 'Obsession', GOT7's 10th mini album 'Call My Name', and more have been certified by Gaon chart for the month of January.

First, in album sales, EXO's 6th full album 'Obsession' has been certified triple platinum for surpassing 750,000 copies sold. GOT7's 10th mini album 'Call My Name' also joins in with a platinum certification for surpassing 250,000 copies.

In streaming, a total of 4 tracks have been newly certified platinum for surpassing 100 million streams - Marktub's "To You My Light", Jang Hye Jin, Yoon Min Soo's "Drunk on Love", Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy", and Jang Bum Joon's "At Karaoke".