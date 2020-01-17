1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Rookie boy group DKB drops tracklist for debut mini album 'Youth', with title track composed by Brave Brothers

Brave Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group DKB has dropped the tracklist for their debut mini album, 'Youth'!

DKB's debut mini album will contain a total of 5 tracks including "Youth", "Sorry Mama", "Go Up", "Elevator", and "Samsung". Notably, DKB's debut title track "Sorry Mama" will be the work of Brave Brothers along with Red Cookie, with DKB members E-chan, GK, D1, and Teo participating in writing the lyrics. 

Check out the full tracklist below while you wait for DKB's debut on February 3.

