TOMORROW x TOGETHER are the dreamy cover stars for the February issue of '@Star1'

Global rookie boy group TOMORROW x TOGETHER graced the February cover of '@Star1' magazine in 2020, alongside returning pop star Yang Joon Il for two unique versions!

For their cover pictorial, the TOMORROW x TOGETHER members conveyed the mood of a dream-like, modern fairy tale by combining elegant, classic Western styles with youthful accessories like converses as well as bright hair colors, etc.



During their interview, Yeonjun answered to a question asking what's changed about him since debuting, "I think I've lost more weight and become a little more handsome overall, since before my debut. Skill-wise, I think I've found a little bit of my own style."

TOMORROW x TOGETHER also discussed their debut under the eye-catching nickname, 'BTS's dongsaeng group'. They shared, "We'd be lying if we said that we didn't feel pressured. But we turned that sense of pressure into motivation and became more energized. We vowed to work even harder, thinking it was a thankful opportunity and a source of momentum."