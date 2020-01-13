Park Kyung congratulations Zico on 1st place 'acknowledged by many people' during his radio broadcast

Back on January 13, Block B's Park Kyung talked about his fellow groupmate Zico releasing a new single and topping various music charts.

Since the release of his new single "Any Song" on January 13 at 6 PM KST, Zico has been topping numerous realtime charts in Korea, garnering interest. On the same day during the MBC FM4U radio program 'Park Kyung's Dreaming Radio', Park Kyung took the time to relay, "I wanted to say congratulations to Zico for the fact that his #1 on the charts is one acknowledged by many people."

Meanwhile, Park Kyung is currently facing lawsuits against a few domestic musicians whom he accused via SNS of 'saejaegi' (chart manipulation).

Then, on January 14, Zico appeared as a guest on the radio program 'Good Morning FM Jang Sung Gyu', where he revealed, "I've received so many congratulatory messages from many people. They were all sincere messages, not one of them containing any 'envy'. I even talked with Park Kyung on the phone early this morning."

Have you listened to Zico's new track "Any Song"?



