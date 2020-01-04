Tiger JK reveals a shocking "sajaegi" tactic while sharing his experience with "sajaegi" offer

Tiger JK talked about his personal experience with "sajaegi" offers on January 4th episode of SBS' 'Unanswered Questions'. "Sajaegi" or chart manipulation became a huge topic in late 2019.



In the interview, he expressed, "I believe there is a "sajaegi". The idea itself wasn't too shocking because we have been hearing about this for a while. But the offer we received was very shocking. They said they could make us #1 for about 100 million KRW (about USD $85,767). What really had me was one of the tactics called "pushing", which is literally pushing your rival's rankings down on the charts. For instance, let's say your rival is Yoon Mi Rae. They will 'push' three other songs that are similar genres to her new release to drop her song's rankings on the charts."

He continued, "They approached us saying me and Yoon Mi Rae have only topped charts for people in their 30s. They said people in their 30s are worthless in terms of spending power, so we would have to boost our presence among teenagers and people in their 20s to do better."

