BLACKPINK hits 700M views on YouTube with 'Kill This Love'!

The M/V was released back in April of 2019. With the release of 'Kill This Love', the group has broken its own record by being the fastest K-pop group to reach 200 million M/V views. 'Kill This Love' hit the record in about 11 days, 8 hours, and 50 minutes. They've now reached another amazing milestone with 'Kill This Love'.



Check out the M/V below. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!