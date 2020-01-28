3

7

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

'Pepsi' interacts with K-Pop fans on Twitter

AKP STAFF

Earlier this week, 'Pepsi's official Twitter account reached out to K-Pop fans with some difficult questions!

The brand asked K-Pop fans to recap 2019 by asking fans to choose their favorite artist of the year, favorite comeback of the year, favorite MV of the year, as well as favorite song of the year!

When fans reacted by listing some of their favorite K-Pop groups and hits, 'Pepsi' gave some interesting replies! Read through some of them below. Who knew 'Pepsi' was such a big K-Pop fan?

  1. ATEEZ
  2. CLC
  3. GOT7
  4. IZ*ONE
  5. LOONA
3 1,028 Share 30% Upvoted

1

dizzcity1,551 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Well, if you can't be snarky like Wendy, you can at least draw on the Kpop fanbase online to build your social media presence. Though to be fair, Pepsi has been using kpop idols in CFs to promote their brand since the early 2010s.

Share

0

diadems-1,284 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Pepsi using kpop for clout is a strong marketing move.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

SuperM
SuperM to guest on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!
2 minutes ago   0   125
ATEEZ, CLC, GOT7, IZ*ONE, LOONA
'Pepsi' interacts with K-Pop fans on Twitter
18 minutes ago   3   964

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND