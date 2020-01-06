Sechskies confirm their first comeback date as 4-members

1st-generation idol group Sechskies will be making their first comeback of 2020!

This comeback will be special not only for Sechskies' fans but also the group as a whole, as it will mark the team's first comeback since regrouping as 4-members. Previously, the group's main singer Kang Sung Hoon announced his departure from Sechskies after becoming involved in various controversies.

Now, according to YG Entertainment on January 7, Sechskies will be returning anew as 4-members this January 28! Stay tuned for updates on Sechskies's first new album in approximately 2 years and 4 months!