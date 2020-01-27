Sechskies open up about going from 6-members to 4-members during comeback press interview

On January 28, Sechskies's Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kim Jae Duk, and Jang Su Won attended a press interview in light of the release of their 1st mini album, 'All For You'.

This comeback will mark Sechskies's first comeback since regrouping as 4-members. Regarding the change, member Jang Su Won said, "Whether we were 6-members or 4-members, we've always been a close-knit group. We are always playful and pick petty fights with one another, and also have great chemistry when it comes to recording or teamwork."

Leader Eun Ji Won added on, "We've gone from 6 to 4-members, and it made me think that we need to band together even more. We tried to spend more time together. We talked things out a lot more, about deeper topics like our direction, since we're a year older now. Back in the day, we just joked around with one another but now, we're more serious and up front."

Sechskies revealed that for this comeback, the group participated in creating more contents "that younger generation fans might enjoy". Look out for the full release of Sechskies's 1st mini album 'All For You', set for January 28 at 6 PM KST!

