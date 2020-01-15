Park So Dam to make her return to the small screen for the first time in four years

Actress Park So Dam will be making her return to the small screen for the first time in four years.

The actress recently scored high reviews for her role in the hit movie 'Parasite' but will now be returning to the world of dramas through tvN's 'Youth Record'. The actress last appeared in 'Beautiful Mind' back in 2016 but suffered from low ratings and criticisms regarding her acting skills as many thought she was awkward.

Are you looking forward to seeing Park So Dam in a new drama?