Park Na Rae was seen suffering from the aftermath of a night of drinking.

The top star was seen on the January 3 episode incredibly hungover as she struggled to regain sobriety and normality. It seems like the star partied too hard after receiving awards at the end of the year ceremonies.

The show revealed Park Na Rae suffering from a severe hangover after waking up at 2 pm without having taken off her makeup the night before, eliciting laughter from the viewers.