The Boyz currently filming MV for their first full comeback as 11-members

According to reports on January 14, The Boyz are currently busy filming for their comeback MV at a set in Gyeonggi-do!

The group will be gearing up for their first official comeback of 2020 next month, also marking their first comeback since regrouping as 11-members. Back in October of this year, Cre.Ker Entertainment informed fans of former member Hwall's departure from the team, due to health reasons.

Meanwhile, The Boyz celebrated their 2nd anniversary since debut back on December 6 by releasing a special remake single, "White". Otherwise, the group will be making their first comeback since the release of their 4th mini album 'Dreamlike', in August of last year. Stay tuned for more updates on The Boyz!



[UPDATE] Since the above reports, The Boyz have confirmed their comeback this February with their 1st full album.