Singer Park Bom has revealed that she wishes for a 2NE1 reunion.

The star appeared on the January 5th episode of 'King of Masked Singer' where she showed off her unique vocals and made it to the third round before revealing her identity.

After revealing herself to the audience, she stated, "2NE1 members meet well quite often and I hope we can reunite one day in the future."



























What do you think of a 2NE1 reunion?