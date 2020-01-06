BTS is the only Asian artist in the top 10 of ChartMasters' 'Best selling artists of the 2010s'

BTS has broken new records yet again and has established themselves as one of the 10 best selling artists of the 2010s!

The group was ranked alongside huge names such as Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar and took the 9th place spot on ChartMasters' 'Best selling artists of the 2010s'. The group sold a total of 43 million units in the 2010s, beating out 10th place Eminem. They're the only Asian Artist on the list.

ChartMasters wrote, "K-Pop monsters BTS came out of nowhere to be responsible of what may be the biggest shocker in the history of the music industry. Who would have expected in 2010 that a Korean act would belong to the 10 highest selling artists of the decade in the World? They showed such an insane strength during the last years of the decade that their 9th place and 43.0 million sales come almost as no surprise. As recently as 3 years ago though their sales wouldn’t have put them in the top 100 of the decade. The question now is, how long can they maintain their outstanding popularity?"

Congratulations to BTS!