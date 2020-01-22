INFINITE's Sunggyu makes his first variety appearance on 'Radio Star' since his military discharge

INFINITE's Sunggyu has made his first variety appearance since his military discharge.

The idol turned actor appeared on the January 22nd broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star' where he talked about his career. The MC's expressed their surprise as Sunggyu had appeared on the show one week after he left the military. He stated that he is not resting and working hard but "will go with the flow and not feel stressed" regarding his work.

In addition, Sunggyu expressed his ambition to take on an MC spot on the show, remembering his time as a special MC in the past.

He also performed "Untitled, 2014" which you can check out below.