2

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

INFINITE's Sunggyu makes his first variety appearance on 'Radio Star' since his military discharge

AKP STAFF

INFINITE's Sunggyu has made his first variety appearance since his military discharge.

The idol turned actor appeared on the January 22nd broadcast of MBC's 'Radio Star' where he talked about his career. The MC's expressed their surprise as Sunggyu had appeared on the show one week after he left the military. He stated that he is not resting and working hard but "will go with the flow and not feel stressed" regarding his work. 

In addition, Sunggyu expressed his ambition to take on an MC spot on the show, remembering his time as a special MC in the past. 

He also performed "Untitled, 2014" which you can check out below.

  1. Sunggyu
1 639 Share 50% Upvoted

0

LuluM838 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

It feels like he had one of the quickest military services

Share
BTS
Companies that have expressed their love for BTS
17 hours ago   17   26,115

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND