Posted 59 minutes ago

Netizens react angrily at SBS after learning that Wendy is still hospitalized a month after her accident

Netizens are reacting angrily after learning that Red Velvet's Wendy is still hospitalized a month after her severe accident at the SBS 'Gayo Daejun'

Wendy is currently still recovering in the hospital and is facing injuries in her face, pelvis, and wrist. Her recovery may take longer than expected and netizens are reacting to the news in worry and anger, stating: 


"The first thing to do is wish that Wendy recovers!"

"Those officials... keeping her from promoting."

"How badly must she have been hurt that a single photo hasn't been released of her from the hospital?"

"SBS should compensate her in the millions." 
"I hope she gets better soon."

"How are you going to compensate for her mental trauma?"

"Wendy stay strong."

"How could you build such a shoddy stage?"

We wish Wendy a speedy and full recovery. 

Xibi_Kyu_Mm-374 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

It was so serious, SBS are telling us that it is a miracle that it has only suffered fractures?

1 more reply

3

Andrada23971,474 pts 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

SBS better pay Wendy and SM some compensation. They can't get away after messing up with someone's physical integrity like that.

