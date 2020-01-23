MBC's 'Section TV' airs its final episode after being on air for over 20 years

LEE SANGMIN & KYUNGRI ON THE FINAL BROADCAST OF 'SECTION TV' ON JANUARY 23, 2020

The curtain has closed for 'Section TV' after over 20 years of broadcasts on MBC.

Seo Kyung Seok and Kim Hyun Joo from the first broadcast of 'Section TV' on May 9, 1999

The last episode of the show broadcasted on January 23, 2020. The show first began airing on May 9, 1999, and there have been a total of 994 episodes. The final episode showed a recap of all the notable moments from previous broadcasts over the years.

The reporters also gave their goodbye messages as reporters Kyungri and Lee Sang Min expressed their gratitude for the show and the viewers. Kyungri stated: "I was happy that I could deliver the news" while Lee Sang Min stated: "I hope that Korean stars will continue to get more positive attention."





