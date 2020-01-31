8

NCT Dream's Renjun under controversy for calling Baekdu Mountain by the wrong name

NCT Dream's Renjun is under controversy for calling Baekdu Mountain by the wrong name. The mountain plays an important cultural and mythological role in both Korea's as the spiritual home.

The idol appeared on a radio broadcast on January 30 when he was asked about a fun place to visit while traveling to Jilin, China. Renjun accidentally called Baekdu Mountain by the wrong name, calling it Jangbaek Mountain (Changbai) instead which is what Chinese people usually call the mountain. Chinese people call it this because of the Northeast Project of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. There have been diplomatic disputes between China and Korea about the project due to its claims on Gojoseon, Goguryeo, and Balhae, trying to incorporate Korean history into its own.

By calling it Jangbaek Mountain, he is indirectly saying it is a Chinese mountain.

There is much debate about whether or not Renjun is wrong in using the name Jangbaek Mountain. In addition, the name is controversial as it was used in the past by China to support unifying neighboring countries into China. Netizens have been commenting: 

"Then can, Japanese people call the East Sea, the Sea of Japan?"

"Leave the group and go back to your country."

"If you're going to work in Korea, learn Korean history."

"Go home, Chinese person."

Others defended Renjun, claiming that in Chinese school, he would've learned the mountain's name as Jangbaek and the airport for tourists to visit the mountain is even named Changbaishan Airport.


Renjun is Chinese nationality but it is rumored that he is ethnically Korean.

Andrada23971,984 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

He obviously didn't mean to disrespect Korean history, it was just a confusion. But I'm not surprised at the negative reactions he got from Koreans, as they are extremely sensitive and defensive when it comes to Baekdu mountain, for them it's a huge national symbol of Korean identity.

TaeBreeze701 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Wow.... HE MADE A MISTAKE SO LETS JUMP DOWN HIS THROAT FOR IT!!! hes Chinese, probably LEARNED different names for the mountains even if they did learn it. Like calm tf down

