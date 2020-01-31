Momoland's JooE names her role model & ideal type, apologizes to fans for her 'repetitive' concept

Momoland's JooE recently posed for a solo pictorial with 'International bnt', also opening up about her serious side, stress, role model, ideal type, and more!



Well-known for her seemingly never-ending supply of bright energy, JooE was asked if she ever gets tired or downcast. JooE said, "I'm always tired and worn out when I return to the dorm after my schedules. I don't remember the last time I slept without worrying about waking up for more schedules the next day. For me, lack of sleep is even more difficult to deal with than dieting. To relieve stress, I turn to spicy food. I like to carry around spicy sauce and capsaicin powder."







Next, JooE shared that she's been practicing her singing and vocal skills, and wants to showcase more of her vocal abilities if she gets the chance. She also wants to try featuring as a vocalist for different collaborations, changing her image little by little. "Of course, I'll always be there for any variety program. But I've never been on a major broadcasting station variety program with all of my members. I would love to guest on a popular program like 'Knowing Brothers' with my full group," the idol also wished.



Who is JooE's role model? She replied, "IU sunbaenim. Of course she's gorgeous and an amazing singer, but I also find it respectful that she has a very pronounced perspective, and you can feel it in her music." What about her ideal type? "Someone comfortable, like actor Jung Woo or actor Choi Woo Shik."

Finally, JooE relayed a sincere message to her fans, by stating, "I want to hurry up and show you all different, new sides of JooE. I'm sorry that I'm so predictable. I'm sorry that my concept is so repetitive. I will work hard this year so that I can show the fans many different sides of me."