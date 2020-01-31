Highlight's Kikwang drops unreleased solo track 'She's Bad' on SoundCloud while away for mandatory service

Highlight's Kikwang has dropped a brand new, unreleased solo track via Highlight's official SoundCloud!

The dance/EDM genre track, titled "She's Bad", was composed and written by Kikwang with Noday and depicts the feelings of undeniable attraction a man feels toward a "bad" woman.

Meanwhile, all 4 members of Highlight are currently away on their mandatory military service duties. Members Doojoon, Yoseob, and Kikwang will likely return some time in the latter half of this year. While you wait, listen to Kikwang's "She's Bad" below!