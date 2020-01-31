Park Bo Gum to release his 1st full album in Japan, 'Blue Bird'

According to Japanese media outlets on January 31, actor Park Bo Gum will be releasing his 1st full solo album in Japan!

Set for release on March 18, Park Bo Gum's upcoming Japanese solo album 'Blue Bird' will contain a total of 11 tracks. The album takes on the concept of a healing vacation, containing Park Bo Gum's thoughts and perspective, as well as his thankfulness toward his fans. Among the tracks in the album, Park Bo Gum took part in composing and writing the lyrics for the track titled "Look Up At The Sky". A piano version of the actor's 1st Japanese single "Bloomin'", with Park Bo Gum playing the piano himself, will be included in the 11-tracks.

Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum released his 1st Japanese solo single "Bloomin'" in March of last year. Are you looking forward to the musician side of Park Bo Gum?

