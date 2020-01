LOONA has finally dropped their group teaser image for '#'.



The girls are dressed in mostly black outfits for their 'girl crush' theme, and together, they look even more amazing. As previously reported, LOONA will be making their first comeback of 2020 on February 5 KST with their 2nd mini-album '#'. The album contains an intro plus 5 all-new tracks, including title track "So What".



Are you ready for LOONA?