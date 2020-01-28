Former Sechskies member Kang Sung Hoon delays his fan meeting due to Coronavirus

Former Sechskies member Kang Sung Hoon delayed his fan meeting due to Coronavirus.



Kang Sung Hoon was set to hold his fan meeting 'For You & I' in February, but on January 27, his reps announced the event would be delayed for the safety of fans and the artist amidst fears of the Coronavirus. The rep stated, "The response for this urgent response is that we've found the majority of the fans attending Kang Sung Hoon's fan meeting are from overseas. In order to lessen inconvenience for the fans in terms of concert tickets, planet tickets, and hotel reservations, we revealed the notice during the Lunar New Year holiday on Instagram live along with this announcement."

Fans who purchased tickets through Interpark will be able to cancel their tickets immediately, while those who bought tickets through SO International will have to go through a process by e-mail.



Stay tuned for updates on Kang Sung Hoon.

