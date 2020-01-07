Kim Jae Hwan reportedly working on a comeback single with producer Jungkey

According to reports on January 8, Wanna One member/solo artist Kim Jae Hwan is gearing up for a comeback, just 2 months after the release of his 2nd mini album 'Moment'!

Allegedly, Kim Jae Hwan is currently busy in the final preparation stages for the release of his comeback digital single, working alongside producer Jungkey. The star will likely release his new single some time in the first week of February, in sync with his upcoming solo concert in Busan.

Stay tuned for more information on Kim Jae Hwan's next solo comeback!

