Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

INFINITE's Sunggyu shares his thoughts after officially being discharged from his mandatory military service

On the morning of January 8, INFINITE's leader Sunggyu officially became the first member of his group to have completed his mandatory military service duties!

On this day, the idol star headed to a gymnasium immediately after being relieved of his mandatory duties in order to hold a mini fan meeting with approximately 1,300 fans in attendance. He shared regarding his military discharge, "I can't believe that I've been discharged. I'm so happy. I'm happy no matter what. It's true that it was hard for me not to be able to go and see the people that I wanted to see. But still, being in the military was a helpful, time, as I was able to think and reflect a lot."

Meanwhile, Sunggyu is expected to return to broadcast promotions almost immediately, having earned a fixed cast member position in a new MBC variety program. He will also be making a guest appearance on JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' soon. 

Regarding his upcoming activities, Sunggyu relayed, "I think I will really miss the people that I lived with in the military. But I wanted to return to my original career and sing. I have a lot of activities planned, so I'm not sure what to say. Just please look forward to it."

Finally, Sunggyu revealed his fellow military music corps crew mate Sungyeol's reaction to his official discharge. "Sungyeol was extremely envious of me. I hope that all of the INFINITE members will be able to work hard and return from mandatory service healthy. Sungyeol, fighting!" the idol said. 

Welcome back, Sunggyu!

"Sungyeol fighting!" LOL Savage. That's our Gyu. So glad he's back.

