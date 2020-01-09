27

BTS drop 'Interlude: Shadow' comeback trailer for 'Map of the Soul: 7'!

BTS have dropped their 'Interlude: Shadow' comeback trailer for their upcoming album 'Map of the Soul: 7'!

The comeback trailer features BTS rapper SUGA who rhymes about wanting to reach for the top as he eventually takes center stage. As revealed in the group's 'Map of the Soul: 7' comeback map, fans can expect 'CONNECT, BTS: ONLINE' on January 14 and their official title track music video on February 28 KST.

Were you expecting a whole song from SUGA as their comeback trailer? What do you think of the 'Interlude: Shadow' teaser?

Kirsty_Louise 31 minutes ago
31 minutes ago

Shadow!!! It's a Suga comeback trailer too, I'm so damn happy and I love the song. I was wondering if preordering the four versions of the albums for £99 was too much to spend. I stand absolutely corrected, it's money well spent! 😭👤

3

Ricu 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

I'm speechless. It's the dark concept I've been waiting for! That dark twist at the end gave me chills. So basically, Yoongi is rapping about the dark side of being famous and the dark side that lurks inside of everyone, that one can never get rid of.

With more success, there will also be more hardship and pain. The brighter the light, the longer the shadow.

It's so deep, I absolutely love the lyrics ♥

Also, the MV is really creative, I will probably need to watch it 10 more times to analyze all the details. The camera work is also amazing in this!

