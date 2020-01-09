BTS drop 'Interlude: Shadow' comeback trailer for 'Map of the Soul: 7'!

BTS have dropped their 'Interlude: Shadow' comeback trailer for their upcoming album 'Map of the Soul: 7'!



The comeback trailer features BTS rapper SUGA who rhymes about wanting to reach for the top as he eventually takes center stage. As revealed in the group's 'Map of the Soul: 7' comeback map, fans can expect 'CONNECT, BTS: ONLINE' on January 14 and their official title track music video on February 28 KST.



Were you expecting a whole song from SUGA as their comeback trailer? What do you think of the 'Interlude: Shadow' teaser?