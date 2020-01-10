11

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

IU shows off the present she got from Gfriend's Umji, says she brings it on all her overseas tours

IU revealed her fondness for Gfriend's Umji through a recent gift she received from her!

IU appeared on the January 9th brodcast of radio show 'Raise the Volume with Kang Hanna' where she showed off a gift she got from Umji! She stated: "Since last December, I've been bringing this necessary item on all my overseas tours. I brought today too. It's a scrunchie band!" 

She continued, stating: "Umji gave it to me as a present after coming to my concert. She said that I probably got a lot of presents so she wanted to give me something I could use and gave me this large scrunchie."

IU continued to state her gratitude for Gfriend in general as she proudly showed off the scrunchie on her wrist. 



  1. Umji
  2. IU
https://www.allkpop.com/articl...
