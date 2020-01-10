IU shows off the present she got from Gfriend's Umji, says she brings it on all her overseas tours

IU revealed her fondness for Gfriend's Umji through a recent gift she received from her!
IU appeared on the January 9th brodcast of radio show 'Raise the Volume with Kang Hanna' where she showed off a gift she got from Umji! She stated: "Since last December, I've been bringing this necessary item on all my overseas tours. I brought today too. It's a scrunchie band!"
She continued, stating: "Umji gave it to me as a present after coming to my concert. She said that I probably got a lot of presents so she wanted to give me something I could use and gave me this large scrunchie."
IU continued to state her gratitude for Gfriend in general as she proudly showed off the scrunchie on her wrist.
