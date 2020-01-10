Goo Hye Sun uploads selfie showing a crease in her face, states she got into a knife fight with an alien

Netizens are worrying about Goo Hye Sun's well being due to her latest Instagram posts.

The actress recently uploaded a selfie and called herself an "attention seeker", which prompted many netizens to tell her to get help. Her latest selfies showed a crease in her face along with the caption: "I got into a knife fight with an alien."

Netizens have been criticizing reporters for continually writing about Goo Hye Sun, stating:

"Reporters killed Sulli. Never forget."

"Stop with the malicious comments."

"I really hope she gets the help she needs."

