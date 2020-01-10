8

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Goo Hye Sun uploads selfie showing a crease in her face, states she got into a knife fight with an alien

AKP STAFF

Netizens are worrying about Goo Hye Sun's well being due to her latest Instagram posts.

The actress recently uploaded a selfie and called herself an "attention seeker", which prompted many netizens to tell her to get help. Her latest selfies showed a crease in her face along with the caption: "I got into a knife fight with an alien."

Netizens have been criticizing reporters for continually writing about Goo Hye Sun, stating:

"Reporters killed Sulli. Never forget."

"Stop with the malicious comments."

"I really hope she gets the help she needs." 

What do you think of this situation?

  1. Goo Hye Sun
8 8,984 Share 62% Upvoted

3

pink_oracle4,177 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

I think it's a joke about a pillow crease...but it's not surprising people would be concerned about her.

Share

1

Anubis33562,562 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

It could be a joke... But well...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Baby V.O.X
Did New Kpop Fans ever hear of BABY VOX?
2 minutes ago   0   10

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND