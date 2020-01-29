Super Junior's Yesung says he wanted to undergo cosmetic surgery to look more like Heechul & Siwon

Super Junior's Yesung says he wanted to under cosmetic surgery to look more like Heechul and Siwon.



On the January 29th episode of 'Moon Hee Jun's Music Show', Yesung was asked what he thought he had over his fellow Super Junior members, and he responded that he was confident in his voice. He then revealed, "To be honest, my agency suggested I undergo double eyelid surgery in the past. They said my eyes looked arrogant."



Yesung continued, "Honestly, I wanted to undergo double eyelid surgery at the time. I wanted eyes like Heechul and Siwon's. My doctor told me that I don't have common eyes and tried to stop me. He said that my eyes could become the trend. I'm so glad I never went through with it."