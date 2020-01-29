7

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Super Junior's Yesung says he wanted to undergo cosmetic surgery to look more like Heechul & Siwon

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Yesung says he wanted to under cosmetic surgery to look more like Heechul and Siwon.

On the January 29th episode of 'Moon Hee Jun's Music Show', Yesung was asked what he thought he had over his fellow Super Junior members, and he responded that he was confident in his voice. He then revealed, "To be honest, my agency suggested I undergo double eyelid surgery in the past. They said my eyes looked arrogant."

Yesung continued, "Honestly, I wanted to undergo double eyelid surgery at the time. I wanted eyes like Heechul and Siwon's. My doctor told me that I don't have common eyes and tried to stop me. He said that my eyes could become the trend. I'm so glad I never went through with it."

  1. Super Junior
  2. Siwon
  3. Heechul
  4. Yesung
1 3,334 Share 88% Upvoted

0

ad191,287 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

So good that he didn't do it. His eyes are beautiful as they're

Share
ATEEZ, CLC, GOT7, IZ*ONE, LOONA
'Pepsi' interacts with K-Pop fans on Twitter
9 hours ago   9   6,405

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND