Actor Lee Yi Kyung reveals a touching story about BTS's Jin on 'Radio Star'

Actor Lee Yi Kyung revealed a touching story about BTS's Jin on the January 15 episode of 'Radio Star'.

On this episode, Lee Yi Kyung stated that he and Jin used to attend the same acting academy. He stated that Jin was "famous since he was young because of his good looks." He continued, saying: "I went to last year's MAMA awards and he ran towards me, greeted me, and called me hyung. It probably wasn't easy to do but I was thankful. We still meet separately today."



Netizens have been commenting on Jin's good manners, saying:

"I hope both of them succeed."

"I was wondering how they were close! I guess it's because they went to the same academy."

"He's so well mannered."

What do you think of this story?