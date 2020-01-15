13

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

Actor Lee Yi Kyung reveals a touching story about BTS's Jin on 'Radio Star'

Actor Lee Yi Kyung revealed a touching story about BTS's Jin on the January 15 episode of 'Radio Star'. 

On this episode, Lee Yi Kyung stated that he and Jin used to attend the same acting academy. He stated that Jin was "famous since he was young because of his good looks." He continued, saying: "I went to last year's MAMA awards and he ran towards me, greeted me, and called me hyung. It probably wasn't easy to do but I was thankful. We still meet separately today." 

Netizens have been commenting on Jin's good manners, saying: 

"I hope both of them succeed."

"I was wondering how they were close! I guess it's because they went to the same academy."

"He's so well mannered." 

What do you think of this story? 

jjajangmyeon 42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

Nice story, loved yi-kyung on waikiki he was absolutely hilarious, hope one day jin will do some dramas

quark 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

Jin is just a lovely human being. Every story about him is always so positive and warm. I'm proud to be a fan.

