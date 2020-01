Actress Goo Hye Sun has caught the attention of netizens with her latest caption.

The retired actress posted a selfie on the 9th with the caption: "I am an attention seeker. Please love me."



Goo Hye Sun is seen showing a close up of her face as she looks seriously at the camera. Netizens have been reacting to the new post stating:



"Please quit Instagram and get some mental help."

"I think this is a cry for help."

"Please go to a clinic and get treatment."

What do you think?