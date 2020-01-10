Gaon chart reports BTS's 'Map of the Soul: Persona' sold a total of 3.7 million copies in 2019

On January 10, Gaon chart unveiled its yearly album sales chart data for the year 2019, announcing that BTS's 'Map of the Soul: Persona' has officially recorded a total of 3,718,230 copies sold by the end of December.

Back in 2018, BTS set the record for the highest number of copies sold for a single album for that year with 'Love Yourself - 結 Answer', which recorded a total of 2,197,808 copies. The group has claimed that same record again in 2019 with 'Map of the Soul: Persona'.

Meanwhile, BTS will be making a comeback this February 21 at 6 PM KST with their 4th full album, 'Map of the Soul: 7'. Congratulations, BTS and ARMY!

