Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Gaon chart reports BTS's 'Map of the Soul: Persona' sold a total of 3.7 million copies in 2019

On January 10, Gaon chart unveiled its yearly album sales chart data for the year 2019, announcing that BTS's 'Map of the Soul: Persona' has officially recorded a total of 3,718,230 copies sold by the end of December. 

Back in 2018, BTS set the record for the highest number of copies sold for a single album for that year with 'Love Yourself - 結 Answer', which recorded a total of 2,197,808 copies. The group has claimed that same record again in 2019 with 'Map of the Soul: Persona'. 

Meanwhile, BTS will be making a comeback this February 21 at 6 PM KST with their 4th full album, 'Map of the Soul: 7'. Congratulations, BTS and ARMY!

1

DisplayName9752,829 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I can't imagine the numbers for '7'.

1

nomanymore633 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

What are my thoughts? Bangtan Outsold Kings! kkk no srly, it's amazing to watch how they grow over years. So excited for what's to come for 7!!!

