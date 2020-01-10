SF9's Rowoon talks about how he tries to act 'shorter' when with his family

On January 9, SF9's Rowoon appeared as one of the guests on KBS2's 'Happy Together 4'!

During the episode, Rowoon revealed that he recently took a trip with his family for the first time in nearly 15 years, in order to bring in the new year. The idol star shared that he and his family visited Jeju island for 3 days, and said, "It was really great. I was able to talk openly with my family over drinks, about things that family member usually have a hard time saying to one another because it can be embarrassing."

When asked if many civilians recognized Rowoon from his recent hit drama on Jeju island, Rowoon answered, "Even though I wore a mask and tried to blend in, people recognized me so I found it to be surprising. But because I'm worried that my family might feel uncomfortable, I try to walk with a hunched posture."

This caused the MCs and cast members to ask "How?", and Rowoon got up to demonstrate! Check out the clip from this week's 'Happy Together 4', above!