Rapper and congressman's son NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) to receive no jail time for attempting to conceal DUI

Rapper NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) will receive no jail time for driving under the influence and attempting to cover up his DUI.



According to reports on January 10, the Seoul District Prosecutor's Office revealed NO:EL will not be undergoing detention for his crimes of reckless driving, driving under the influence, attempting to conceal his crimes, and violating insurance fraud laws.



As previously reported, the rapper hit a motorcycle while driving his car under the influence. He attempted to cover up his crime by bribing him with 10,000,000 KRW (~10,000 USD). NO:EL then lied to police officers who arrived at the scene of the accident, stating that another person had been driving. An anonymous person then showed up to take the blame, but the rapper later denied he attempted to switch identities. NO:EL's father, Congressman Jang Jae Won of the Liberty Korea Party, also made a public apology on behalf of his son.



Stay tuned for updates on NO:EL's case.