Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

Ailee defends herself after posting Chris Brown photo

Ailee defended herself after posting a photo of herself and Chris Brown.

On January 27, Ailee posted a photo of herself and American singer Chris Brown at the '62nd Annual Grammy Awards' on Instagram this past Sunday, and it's upset some of her followers and other internet users.

Other than music, Chris Brown is known for his tumultuous relationship with Rihanna as well as his physical assault of her that made headlines in 2009. He's also alleged to have a history of violence against women. It seems this had Ailee's Instagram followers up in arms as many of them clearly disagreed with her apparent support of him.

Ailee then explained on Instagram, "Edit for the last time!! When I said 'he WAS one of the artists I enjoyed listening to growing up and that's a fact that will never change.' i meant the fact that i enjoyed his music when I was younger will never change. I TOOK THIS PHOTO WITHOUT ANY KNOWLEDGE OF WHAT HE DID!!!"

Read Ailee's full post below. What do you think of the issue?

Edit for the last time!! When I said “he WAS one of the artists I enjoyed listening to growing up and thats a fact that will never change. “ i meant the fact that i enjoyed his music when I was younger will never change. I TOOK THIS PHOTO WITHOUT ANY KNOWLEGE OF WHAT HE DID!!! the only thing on my mind was literally “oh wow!! CB! I used to love his songs!” I DO NOT and WILL NOT support women, men, pet, animal or any other kinds of abusers and the ONLY reason im keeping this post up is to CLARIFY the reason i took this pic in the first place. I DO NOT THINK LIGHTLY OF ANY ABUSES. Now stop giving me so much shit for something I didnt even know happened and leave 👏🏻 me👏🏻 alone👏🏻 DAYUM

Some things need to be left in the past. And by that I mean Ailee's love for Chris. If she wanted to take a photo with him, that's fine, but posting it does seem like she still supports him. I can understand still liking his music, but promoting him in any way is just...

Lord have mercy. Leave the girl alone.

