17

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

SBS's 'Unanswered Questions' issues official apology toward NU'EST and Pledis Entertainment

AKP STAFF

On January 9, SBS's 'Unanswered Questions' issued an official statement to the press, apologizing to boy group NU'EST, their fans, and Pledis Entertainment

The program issued, "The footage aired on 'Unanswered Questions' involving NU'EST W was a separate and unrelated topic than the topic of 'digital music sajaegi' dealt with during this recent broadcast, and it was a mistake on our part as we failed to confirm our facts and ended up airing such footage as an error."

In addition, "We would like to relay our sincerest apologies to the NU'EST members, their fans, and Pledis Entertainment for causing such misunderstandings due to the fact that NU'EST W's name was aired on our broadcast. We also clarify that since the broadcast aired, there have been no informant reports claiming that NU'EST are under suspicion of 'sajaegi'." 

Finally, 'Unanswered Questions' confirmed that the footage aired back on January 4 was the work of fans supporting their artist through multiple downloads, as pointed out by NU'EST's fanclub members earlier. 

  1. NU'EST
4 3,228 Share 94% Upvoted

1

tristanah1,499 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

This is how low level of professionalism displays various SBS shows. Excuse me but they apologies and justifications don't erase the distress Nu'Est has suffered for nothing. Really don't kill someone character and then just say pardon we didn't check properly or we did an error and then wash your hands as nothing without paying for what you did to them. How much of SBS audience which remained with the idea of digital music sajaegi regarding Nu'Est that the show spread will watch when you apologized for making an error. Media errors cost reputations and careers, simply apologizing is just too little bcs the suspicion once sowed the doubts will start to work no matter the truth.

Share

0

thealigirl82,869 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

good. it was incredibly unprofessional of them

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

VOISPER
VOISPER - Keep Going Music Video
9 minutes ago   0   60

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND