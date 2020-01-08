SBS's 'Unanswered Questions' issues official apology toward NU'EST and Pledis Entertainment

On January 9, SBS's 'Unanswered Questions' issued an official statement to the press, apologizing to boy group NU'EST, their fans, and Pledis Entertainment.

The program issued, "The footage aired on 'Unanswered Questions' involving NU'EST W was a separate and unrelated topic than the topic of 'digital music sajaegi' dealt with during this recent broadcast, and it was a mistake on our part as we failed to confirm our facts and ended up airing such footage as an error."

In addition, "We would like to relay our sincerest apologies to the NU'EST members, their fans, and Pledis Entertainment for causing such misunderstandings due to the fact that NU'EST W's name was aired on our broadcast. We also clarify that since the broadcast aired, there have been no informant reports claiming that NU'EST are under suspicion of 'sajaegi'."

Finally, 'Unanswered Questions' confirmed that the footage aired back on January 4 was the work of fans supporting their artist through multiple downloads, as pointed out by NU'EST's fanclub members earlier.

