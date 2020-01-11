5

Cosmic Girls' Yeoreum opens up Instagram account

Cosmic Girls' Yeoreum has opened up an Instagram account. 

On January 11, Yeoreum shared the stylish shots below on Instagram as her first post on the social media network. Cosmic Girls have wrapped up their promotions for "As You Wish", so fans are glad to have ways to keep up with the members. 

In other news,  Dawon opened up an official Instagram account in the midst of her hiatus.

Check out Yeoreum's Instagram account below! 

아룡🖤

