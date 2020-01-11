9

Posted by germainej

'Tell Me What You Saw' gives preview of Girls' Generation's Sooyoung as police detective

'Tell Me What You Saw' has revealed a preview of Girls' Generation Sooyoung's transformation into a police detective.

Sooyoung is playing the character of police detective Cha Soo Young in the upcoming OCN drama. In the still cuts below, Sooyoung can be seen in the countryside as she approaches what looks to be a baby goat. Though Cha Soo Young didn't have the opportunity to work outside of a small town, things change when she works with genius profile Oh Hyun Jae (played by Jang Hyuk) to find a serial killer.

Drama production staff told media outlets, "Sooyoung worried about her character for a long time and worked hard to portray Cha Soo Young. Viewers are going to be quite shocked when they see the transformation Sooyoung went through."


'Tell Me What You Saw' premieres on February 1 KST. 

  1. Girls' Generation
  2. Sooyoung
  3. TELL ME WHAT YOU SAW
0

angelicbaby1241 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

can't wait omgggg

0

Kkkpopvvv2,243 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I can't wait to have another drama to watch Psychopath diary just ended and Crush landing was it sometimes comes out sometimes does not because of filming being too much...The other dramas are not that good and just cringy. I hope her drama is good I will try to not to have huge expectations since she does not have much experience

Baby V.O.X
Did New Kpop Fans ever hear of BABY VOX?
17 hours ago   12   2,445

