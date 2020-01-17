MAMAMOO's Solar says she didn't audition for SM Entertainment because she wasn't confident in her visuals

On January 17, MAMAMOO's Solar appeared as a musical guest on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' along with singer Kassy, in order to promote their new collaboration single "A Song From The Past"!



During this episode, MC Yoo Hee Yeol commented, "Whenever I see Solar, I realize again and again that celebrities must be born with that special kind of charm. How did you decide to become a singer?" Solar answered, "Once, I ended up doing a street performance. I received a casting offer from someone in the music industry during that performance. But at the time, I wanted to become a flight attendant, so I turned the offer down."





She continued, "Afterward, while I continued pursuing the career of a flight attendant, I kept thinking about the profession of a singer. I kept thinking to myself, 'Should I just try it since I like singing', until I started auditioning. I went to so many auditions, nearly 50. I failed most of them."

Yoo Hee Yeol observed, "I heard you auditioned for every single company out there except SM Entertainment." To this, Solar shared, "I didn't think it would be a good idea, because of the visuals criteria. I just knew that I wouldn't meet their expectations, so I decided not to go there and save myself the trouble."

