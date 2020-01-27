BTS confirmed as global ambassadors for 'Hyundai Motors' once again

BTS will be promoting as global ambassadors for South Korean motor vehicle company, 'Hyundai Motors', once again this year.

Since 2018, BTS have partnered with 'Hyundai Motors' to promote the Korean motor brand worldwide, nicknaming the 'Hyundai Palisade' as "BTS's car" or "The car that BTS rides". In 2020, the BTS members will be actively promoting the 'Hyundai NEXO' SUV.

Meanwhile back on January 26, BTS arrived at the 'Grammy Awards' red carpet event in a 'Hyundai NEXO' SUV, garnering attention.



