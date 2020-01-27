5

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

BTS confirmed as global ambassadors for 'Hyundai Motors' once again

AKP STAFF

BTS will be promoting as global ambassadors for South Korean motor vehicle company, 'Hyundai Motors', once again this year. 

Since 2018, BTS have partnered with 'Hyundai Motors' to promote the Korean motor brand worldwide, nicknaming the 'Hyundai Palisade' as "BTS's car" or "The car that BTS rides". In 2020, the BTS members will be actively promoting the 'Hyundai NEXO' SUV. 

Meanwhile back on January 26, BTS arrived at the 'Grammy Awards' red carpet event in a 'Hyundai NEXO' SUV, garnering attention. 

  1. BTS
1 1,059 Share 50% Upvoted

0

krislina06070 pt 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

And Namjoon doesn’t even own a driving license 😅

Share
Lee Soo Man
Lee Soo Man makes Billboard's '2020 Impact List'
24 hours ago   21   8,674

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND