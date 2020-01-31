13

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

A Pink's Eunji talk about her love of SHINee's songs & dating experience

AKP STAFF

A Pink's Eunji talked about her love of SHINee's songs and her dating experience.

On the January 31st broadcast of 'Jung Eun Ji's Gayo Plaza', singer Parc Jae Jung and DJ Eunji discussed SHINee. The A Pink member expressed, "SHINee have a lot of popular songs. I think their debut song 'Replay' is really good."

Parc Jae Jung added, "After SHINee's 'Replay' was released, there were a lot of song concepts about loving nunas. Last year, Kim Jae Hwan released the song 'Nuna' too." 


Eunji also answered a listener question about dating locations, and she responded, "I debuted at the age of 19. Maybe that's why I've never been on a Korean spa date. I think it would feel special to wear the same clothes at the spot. It's a sort of couple look. It seems like it'd be really good to do the sheep hairstyle with towels too."

paluten187erz218 pts 56 minutes ago 0
56 minutes ago

Everybody loves SHINee. They just have something special that suits the taste of the fans. #ot5

Winston3,094 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

She was on WGM with Shinee's Key also..lol

her member Son Na Eun was on WGM with Taemin also, i think during that time/era, both groups got very close with each other as friends.

