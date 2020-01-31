Fans confused whether f(x)'s Victoria is still signed under SM Entertainment

Fans are confused whether f(x)'s Victoria is still signed under SM Entertainment following an Instagram post from the label.



Ahead of her birthday on February 2, SM Entertainment revealed a special jewelry release on the label's store on January 31. As you can see in the Instagram post below, the label announces Victoria's "Artist Birthday Necklace" will be available soon.



The post has caused some confusion among fans, however, as Victoria confirmed in a letter last September that she would not be renewing her contract with SM Entertainment. SME then responded by stating they were still discussing Victoria's contract renewal, and her Chinese label, Victoria Studio, stated they would be representing her as her main management label.



