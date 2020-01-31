6

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Fans confused whether f(x)'s Victoria is still signed under SM Entertainment

Fans are confused whether f(x)'s Victoria is still signed under SM Entertainment following an Instagram post from the label.

Ahead of her birthday on February 2, SM Entertainment revealed a special jewelry release on the label's store on January 31. As you can see in the Instagram post below, the label announces Victoria's "Artist Birthday Necklace" will be available soon. 

The post has caused some confusion among fans, however, as Victoria confirmed in a letter last September that she would not be renewing her contract with SM Entertainment. SME then responded by stating they were still discussing Victoria's contract renewal, and her Chinese label, Victoria Studio, stated they would be representing her as her main management label. 

What are your thoughts on the confusion?

[Happy Birthday VICTORIA] 💜 - f(x) 빅토리아 생일을 맞아, ARTIST BIRTHDAY NECKLACE를 SMTOWN &STORE에서 만나 보실 수 있습니다. 😊 ARTIST BIRTHDAY NECKLACE는 2월의 탄생석인 자수정 컬러 크리스탈 스톤으로 포인트를 준 제품입니다. 🌹 - 🔸2월 탄생석 의미 : 성실, 평화 🔸소재 : METAL, CRYSTAL STONE - ✔상품 출시 : 2020. 02. 02 (SUN) ✔출시 매장 : SMTOWN &STORE@SMTOWN coexartium SMTOWN &STORE@SM communication center SMTOWN &STORE@DDP www.SMTOWNandSTORE.com - 🔸SM 공식 오프라인 매장에서는 ARTIST BIRTHDAY NECKLACE를 매장 오픈 시간부터 당일 한정수량 판매하며, SM 공식 온라인 스토어에서는 02/02 오후 2시부터 당일 예약 판매합니다. 🔸SM 공식 온라인 스토어에서 구입하신 ARTIST BIRTHDAY NECKLACE는 02/28 이후 순차배송 됩니다. - #SMTOWNandSTORE #andSTORE #and #에스엠타운앤드스토어 #앤드스토어 #앤드 #AllaboutYourCeleb #SMTOWN_HBD #870202 #fx #에프엑스 #빅토리아 #VICTORIA #생일축하해요 #빅토리아생일 #HappyBirthday_VICTORIA #ARTIST_BIRTHDAY_NECKLACE

