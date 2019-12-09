4

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 36 minutes ago

Actress Gong Hyo Jin celebrates 20 years since her debut and personally visits her subway ad by fans

AKP STAFF

Actress Gong Hyo Jin is celebrating 20 years since her debut, and her loving fans got her a subway ad to celebrate.

The actress came to visit the ad in person on December 9th and posted the occasion on her personal Instagram. 

View this post on Instagram

😳🙏🥺

A post shared by Hjk (@rovvxhyo) on

The post shows the gorgeous actress donning a mask and appearing and taking a commemorative shot with her ad, which states: "Congratulations to Gong Hyo Jin for her 20th anniversary since debut. She came to us like a Christmas present."

Congratulations to Gong Hyo Jin on her anniversary!

  1. Gong Hyo Jin
0 593 Share 67% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND