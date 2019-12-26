ATEEZ drop a tracklist for their epilogue album 'Action To Answer'

Rookie boy group ATEEZ has dropped a detailed tracklist for their upcoming 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer' album, with a little over a week left until their full comeback!

'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer' is set to contain 4 all-new tracks as well as an outro, "Long Journey". The group's title track will be "Answer", while other songs on the album include "Horizon", "Star 1117", and "Precious".

ATEEZ will be exciting fans through this week with even more teaser content all leading up to their full comeback on January 6 at 6 PM KST, so stay tuned!