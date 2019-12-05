Spotify Reveals the Top K-Pop Artists and Tracks of 2019

Spotify is releasing the Global K-Pop Top Lists for the first time in 2019 – in yet another amazing year for K-pop domination, this list showcases the borderless appeal of a music genre that has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.
Steadily becoming more prominent in pop culture over the last decade (and with no signs of stopping!), Spotify’s K-Pop data reveals the universal ubiquity of music and its ability to transcend cultures and language barriers as awareness of K-pop continues to rise in the eyes of global audiences.
Below is the release for Spotify’s Top K-Pop Artists and Tracks of 2019.
Most Streamed K-Pop Artists
1. BTS
2. BLACKPINK
3. TWICE
4. EXO
5. Red Velvet
6. SEVENTEEN
7. Stray Kids
8. NCT 127
9. iKON
10. GOT7
Most Streamed K-Pop Tracks
1. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) - BTS, Halsey
2. Kill This Love - BLACKPINK
3. Kiss and Make Up - BLACKPINK, Dua Lipa
4. SOLO - JENNIE
5. DDU-DU DDU-DU - BLACKPINK
6. FAKE LOVE - BTS
7. Way Back Home (feat. Conor Maynard) - Sam Feldt Edit - Conor Maynard, SHAUN, Sam Feldt
8. FANCY - TWICE
9. DNA - BTS
10. Make It Right - BTS
Most Streamed K-Pop Collaborations
1. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) - BTS, Halsey
2. Kiss and Make Up - BLACKPINK, Dua Lipa
3. Way Back Home (feat. Conor Maynard) - Sam Feldt Edit - Conor Maynard, SHAUN, Sam Feldt
4. Waste It On Me (feat. BTS) - BTS, Steve Aoki
5. POP/STARS - (G)I-DLE, Jaira Burns, K/DA, League of Legends, Madison Beer
6. Dream Glow (BTS World Original Soundtrack) - Pt. 1 - BTS, Charli XCX
7. The Truth Untold - BTS, Steve Aoki
8. MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) [Full Length Edition] - BTS, Steve Aoki
9. A Brand New Day (BTS World Original Soundtrack) [Pt. 2] - BTS, Zara Larsson
10. IDOL - BTS, Nicki Minaj
Congratulations to all the artists!
