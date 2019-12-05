21

Spotify Reveals the Top K-Pop Artists and Tracks of 2019

Spotify is releasing the Global K-Pop Top Lists for the first time in 2019 – in yet another amazing year for K-pop domination, this list showcases the borderless appeal of a music genre that has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. 

Steadily becoming more prominent in pop culture over the last decade (and with no signs of stopping!), Spotify’s K-Pop data reveals the universal ubiquity of music and its ability to transcend cultures and language barriers as awareness of K-pop continues to rise in the eyes of global audiences.

Below is the release for Spotify’s Top K-Pop Artists and Tracks of 2019.

Most Streamed K-Pop Artists


1. BTS
2. BLACKPINK
3. TWICE
4. EXO
5. Red Velvet
6. SEVENTEEN
7. Stray Kids
8. NCT 127
9. iKON
10. GOT7

Most Streamed K-Pop Tracks


1. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) - BTS, Halsey
2. Kill This Love - BLACKPINK
3. Kiss and Make Up - BLACKPINK, Dua Lipa
4. SOLO - JENNIE
5. DDU-DU DDU-DU - BLACKPINK
6. FAKE LOVE - BTS
7. Way Back Home (feat. Conor Maynard) - Sam Feldt Edit - Conor Maynard, SHAUN, Sam Feldt
8. FANCY - TWICE
9. DNA - BTS
10. Make It Right - BTS

Most Streamed K-Pop Collaborations


1. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) - BTS, Halsey
2. Kiss and Make Up - BLACKPINK, Dua Lipa
3. Way Back Home (feat. Conor Maynard) - Sam Feldt Edit - Conor Maynard, SHAUN, Sam Feldt
4. Waste It On Me (feat. BTS) - BTS, Steve Aoki
5. POP/STARS - (G)I-DLE, Jaira Burns, K/DA, League of Legends, Madison Beer
6. Dream Glow (BTS World Original Soundtrack) - Pt. 1 - BTS, Charli XCX
7. The Truth Untold - BTS, Steve Aoki
8. MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) [Full Length Edition] - BTS, Steve Aoki
9. A Brand New Day (BTS World Original Soundtrack) [Pt. 2] - BTS, Zara Larsson
10. IDOL - BTS, Nicki Minaj

Congratulations to all the artists!

kraai184 pts 29 minutes ago 1
29 minutes ago

wow @ 1st 5 most streamed kpop songs

blackpink such a flop 🙄

2

heretic1789 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Should have added a Blackpink Pic to the Article.Looks like it was written as if Blackpink didnt exist in the list.Twice as the cover image and BTS on the inside.Meanwhile Blackpink is the 2nd most streamed kpop group and number 1 girl group also having 4 of the top 5 most streamed tracks.Anyways congratz to Blackpink and others on the list. #Blackpinkistherevolution

