Spotify Reveals the Top K-Pop Artists and Tracks of 2019

Spotify is releasing the Global K-Pop Top Lists for the first time in 2019 – in yet another amazing year for K-pop domination, this list showcases the borderless appeal of a music genre that has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

Steadily becoming more prominent in pop culture over the last decade (and with no signs of stopping!), Spotify’s K-Pop data reveals the universal ubiquity of music and its ability to transcend cultures and language barriers as awareness of K-pop continues to rise in the eyes of global audiences.

Below is the release for Spotify’s Top K-Pop Artists and Tracks of 2019.

Most Streamed K-Pop Artists



1. BTS

2. BLACKPINK

3. TWICE

4. EXO

5. Red Velvet

6. SEVENTEEN

7. Stray Kids

8. NCT 127

9. iKON

10. GOT7





Most Streamed K-Pop Tracks



1. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) - BTS, Halsey

2. Kill This Love - BLACKPINK

3. Kiss and Make Up - BLACKPINK, Dua Lipa

4. SOLO - JENNIE

5. DDU-DU DDU-DU - BLACKPINK

6. FAKE LOVE - BTS

7. Way Back Home (feat. Conor Maynard) - Sam Feldt Edit - Conor Maynard, SHAUN, Sam Feldt

8. FANCY - TWICE

9. DNA - BTS

10. Make It Right - BTS





Most Streamed K-Pop Collaborations



1. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey) - BTS, Halsey

2. Kiss and Make Up - BLACKPINK, Dua Lipa

3. Way Back Home (feat. Conor Maynard) - Sam Feldt Edit - Conor Maynard, SHAUN, Sam Feldt

4. Waste It On Me (feat. BTS) - BTS, Steve Aoki

5. POP/STARS - (G)I-DLE, Jaira Burns, K/DA, League of Legends, Madison Beer

6. Dream Glow (BTS World Original Soundtrack) - Pt. 1 - BTS, Charli XCX

7. The Truth Untold - BTS, Steve Aoki

8. MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix) [Full Length Edition] - BTS, Steve Aoki

9. A Brand New Day (BTS World Original Soundtrack) [Pt. 2] - BTS, Zara Larsson

10. IDOL - BTS, Nicki Minaj

Congratulations to all the artists!