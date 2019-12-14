5

Red Velvet reveal track list for 'The ReVe Festival' finale

Red Velvet have revealed their track list for 'The ReVe Festival' finale.

As previously reported, Red Velvet's upcoming release will be the final part of their 'The ReVe Festival' album series, and as you can see below, the album will include 16 tracks - "Psycho", "In & Out", "Remember Forever", "Eyes Locked, Hands Locked", "Ladies Night", "Jumpin'", "Love is the Way", "Carpool", "Umpah Umpah", "LP", "Parade", "Bing Bing", "Milkshake", "Sunny Side Up!", "Zimzalabim", and "La Rouge".

'The ReVe Festival' finale drops on December 23 KST. Stay tuned for updates.

kxk1,053 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

4 new tracks I’m soooo ready!! hypee hypee

0

mrbungle1 pt 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

La Rouge!!!!! <3

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

