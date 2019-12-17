The Rose's Kim Woo Sung to leave his MC spot on 'After School Club'

The Rose's Kim Woo Sung will be leaving his MC spot on 'After School Club'.



On December 17, Arirang's 'After School Club' announced Kim Woo Sung will be officially leaving the show on December 31 due to his busy schedule. Kim Woo Sung has been co-hosting the live music request TV talk show alongside Han Hee Jun and Park Ji Min from episode 361 onwards since this past March.



Fans are hoping this means they can look forward to a comeback from rock band The Rose.



Read 'After School Club's full announcement below, and stay tuned for updates on the show and Kim Woo Sung.