24

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Past incidents of severe harassment towards Busters' Chaeyeon on 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' brought to light

AKP STAFF

The controversy around the EBS show 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' is growing as prior violent scenes and verbal harassment of Busters' Chaeyeon has been revealed. 

In a video that appears on their official channel, gagman Park Dong Geun is seen grabbing Chaeyeon's neck. Another video shows him firing water from a bottle into Chaeyeon's eyes, resulting in her staggering back and grasping her face.

There has been heavy criticism of EBS, which contains educational broadcasts, for treating physical threats to minors so lightly. What do you think of this? 

  1. Busters
9 12,127 Share 86% Upvoted

5

Pinksone81307 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

The water bottle pic. it wouldve been ok if it was just a one quick squeeze but a strong big squeeze isnt ok. And then the first pic. I saw the video clip for it. It doesnt ahow the whole situation and I didnt get what they were saying but i think the skit was a whole no no w the gun because its a tv show for kids n educational. so Idk.

Share

4

titi-ti-tika56 pts 39 minutes ago 1
39 minutes ago

The main problem is with the show

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

AB6IX, Baby V.O.X, Big Mama, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Ga In, BTS, Cherry Bullet, CIX, Cosmic Girls, Dream Catcher, EVERGLOW, EXO, Baekhyun, Chen, EXO-SC, Fin.K.L, fromis_9, f(x), GFriend (Girlfriend), Girls
The top 10 best selling artists in Korea in 2019
3 hours ago   32   11,761
AB6IX, Baby V.O.X, Big Mama, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Ga In, BTS, Cherry Bullet, CIX, Cosmic Girls, Dream Catcher, EVERGLOW, EXO, Baekhyun, Chen, EXO-SC, Fin.K.L, fromis_9, f(x), GFriend (Girlfriend), Girls
The top 10 best selling artists in Korea in 2019
3 hours ago   32   11,761
V
Netizens impressed by BTS V's 5-year glow up
23 hours ago   29   35,803

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND