Past incidents of severe harassment towards Busters' Chaeyeon on 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' brought to light

The controversy around the EBS show 'Tok! Tok! Boni Hani' is growing as prior violent scenes and verbal harassment of Busters' Chaeyeon has been revealed.

In a video that appears on their official channel, gagman Park Dong Geun is seen grabbing Chaeyeon's neck. Another video shows him firing water from a bottle into Chaeyeon's eyes, resulting in her staggering back and grasping her face.



There has been heavy criticism of EBS, which contains educational broadcasts, for treating physical threats to minors so lightly. What do you think of this?

