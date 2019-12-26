NCT's Jaehyun is a trendy heartthrob cover star for the January 2020 issue of 'High Cut'

NCT's Jaehyun is the trendy solo cover star for the January 2020 issue of 'High Cut' magazine!

For this pictorial, Jaehyun donned on unique, experimental styles in 'New Balance' sportswear, mixing up accessories like backpacks, cross bags, sunglasses, etc. Despite the simple, casual fashion styles, Jaehyun still pulled off his signature, heartthrob mood with his professional gaze.

In his interview, Jaehyun look back on his 2019 with, "After finishing up NCT 127's first tour, I thought to myself, 'I'm so glad I became a singer'. It was an opportunity to stand in front of people who loved us and showcase our singing and dancing. I think we can move forward however we can due to the people who are always cheering us on. If they continue to watch over me a little longer, I think they'll see even more sides of me."







Check out Jaehyun's 'High Cut' preview cuts, below.